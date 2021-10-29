Share with friends











Rosalyn Marie Read, 81, oldest of twelve children to the late Lamar (L. M.) and Alberta Lee Stalvey Tomlinson passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Statenville, Echols County, GA on May 9, 1940. Mrs. Read was owner of Read’s Daycare and a member of Cat Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She was an accomplished cook and loved listening to the laughter of babies. Grandma Rose was famous for her red lipstick kisses! Rosie was tremendously generous, and happy to share anything, except Margie’s peanut brittle! Sister Rose enjoyed listening to gospel music, usually with one foot tapping away! Her life motto was, “All is well, God is Good.”

Mrs. Read is survived by her daughters and her best friends, Cindy Wilson-Salazar and Donna Benitez, both of Ray City, GA, and honorary son in law forever Albert Benitez, grandchildren, Savannah Read Brown (Billy) of GA, Tristan Read and fiancé Sarah Kinney of Oregon, Logan Benitez of GA and Michael Salazar (Abby) of TX, great grandsons, Alex Salazar and Nicolas Salazar, beloved sisters and brothers in law, Joy and Gary Meyer of Oklahoma, Ivey Clanton of GA, Marsha Wetherington of TN, Margie Crane of SC, treasured brothers and sisters in law, Tommy and Judy Tomlinson of FL, Donna Tomlinson of GA, Harry and Linda Tomlinson of FL, Lyle and Leanna Tomlinson of OH, Terry Tomlinson of GA and Bettye Tomlinson of GA and many wonderful nieces and nephews and several cherished aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Alpheus Read, Jr., son, Stanley A. Read, grandson, Colby Alexander Read, brothers, Luther Tomlinson, John Wayne Tomlinson and Don Tomlinson, brother in law, Steve Wetherington and John Crane, sons in law, John Wilson and Bob Salazar who delighted her with fascinating stories, jokes and philosophical conversations.



“Cindy wants to especially acknowledge and thank Donna for such magnificent care given to our Mama, and with the attitude of a joyful heart. You are our blessing!”

The family will receive friends from ten a.m. until eleven thirty a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held at noon at Cat Creek Cemetery with Elder Jim Sandlin and Elder Dwight Marshall officiating. Burial will follow. Contributions to Cat Creek Cemetery fund, 5439 New Bethel Road, Valdosta, GA 31605 are appreciated. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

