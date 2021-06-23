Share with friends











Susan Elizabeth Khalil, 51, of Valdosta died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 18, 1970 in Lakewood, Ohio and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Susan was a member of the Episcopal Church and devoted to her children. She had a Master’s Degree in History and received her law degree from Widener Law School. Susan was an avid lover of history and a politics junkie.



Survivors include her husband, Dr. Hitham H. Khalil; her children, LaMees Khalil, Sophie Khalil, Romulus Khalil, Noah Henry Khalil all of Valdosta; her stepdaughter, Shutha Khalil of Indiana; her parents, Gary and Barbara Collins; brothers and sisters in law, Mark and Megan Collins, Brent and Anna Collins; a sister, Darla Collins all of Cleveland, OH; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Christ Episcopal Church with Father Jim Pace officiating. Interment will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 4-6pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.