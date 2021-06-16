Share with friends











Mary Rose Tolbert passed away June 13, 2021, after a lengthy period of declining health. She was born in Bedford, England, on March 11, 1943. She dedicated herself to raising three boys, who she loved completely. She was a talented cook and baker, and enjoyed sports, the outdoors, fishing, and gardening. She was a skilled seamstress and owned an alteration shop, Pins & Needles, in Thomasville, Georgia for several years.

She is survived by her three sons, Kirk, Ryan (Cathy), and Gareth, four grandchildren, Sydney, Miles, Daniel, and Erin, and a brother John Walker.



A gathering of remembrance will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home, 2215 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31602, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane