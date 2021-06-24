Share with friends











Dorothy Elizabeth Hauge, 89, of Hahira died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Cook County, GA on February 7, 1932 to the late L. V. (Virgil) McDaniel and Ada May Gilbreath McDaniel. Mrs. Hauge was a homemaker and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher, a member of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League (LWML) and the church’s Quilters Club. Previously she owned and operated Dottie’s Day Care. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping, traveling, cooking, and baking.



Mrs. Hauge is survived by two daughters and son in law, Connie and Mike DiMarco of Ray City and Linda Moore of Hahira; three grandchildren, Holly Stiles (Chris) of Cape Coral, FL, Rhys Spencer, and Sean Spencer of Valdosta; two great grandsons, Tyler VanHorn and Lincoln Stiles of FL and a great granddaughter on the way; three sisters and two brothers in law, Ruth and Rudolph Cornelius of Nashville, GA, Yvonne Holte of TN and Mary and Jamie Moody of Nashville, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Duane Arden Hauge on January 8, 2020. Also, she is predeceased by three sisters, Myrtle Parker, Louise Harper, and Gladys Boyd, three brothers, Roy McDaniel, Virgil (Bud) McDaniel and Andy McDaniel.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:30 p. m. at Messiah Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Long Bridge Cemetery near Nashville, GA. The family will receive friends from four until six p.m. Saturday at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.