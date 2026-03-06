//Georgia becomes top 10 exporting state

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia re-entered the top ten exporting states, with exports hitting a record $60.2 billion in 2025.

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing the state has again made history by surpassing $60.2 billion in exports in calendar year 2025. This is a year-over-year increase of 12.7%, outperforming the national average of 5.6%. With goods going to 213 unique countries and territories, Georgia also ranked No. 7 for dollar value of total trade and No. 9 in the country for dollar value of exports. Georgia was last in the top ten exporting states in 2020. Thanks to an expanding and reliable logistics network and workforce, Georgia companies have increased exports over the past decade by 68.9% despite the disruptions of the pandemic six years ago.

“Georgia has broken export records for five consecutive years, and these incredible numbers are just the latest testament to our great logistics industry and the thousands of small businesses across our state who have shown the entire world the value of a Georgia-made product,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With our coastal and inland ports continuing to grow capacity while we make key investments in other logistics infrastructure, Georgia is well positioned to break even more trade records in the years to come.”

Civilian aircraft and ancillary parts remained the state’s No. 1 export category, followed by computers, hardware, and storage units; motor vehicles; network communications equipment; and medical devices. Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Germany, and the Netherlands were the top destinations for Georgia exports.

“Georgia is not just keeping pace, it is outpacing the nation in year-over-year growth for trade and export values. Georgia’s move into the Top 10 exporting states marks a shift in U.S. and global supply chains and highlights new opportunities in Southeast Asia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As a global gateway for aerospace, automotive, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing, Georgia connects Southeast companies to the world. These industry clusters drive one of Georgia’s greatest strengths: our diverse and resilient economy.”

The state facilitated more than $210.7 billion in trade – a year-over-year increase of 5.8% that outperformed the national average of 4.9% – to 219 unique countries and territories. Georgia ranks seventh among states in total trade value. The top five products by total trade were civilian aircraft and ancillary parts; computers, hardware, and storage units; motor vehicles; network communications equipment; and parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

“Georgia’s exports outpacing imports in year-over-year growth, combined with record-breaking totals, demonstrates that the state provides a winning combination of resources and services,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Trade Lizann Grupalo. “Our Trade team is proud to play a role in helping large and small exporters through hands-on support, customized consultations, and data-driven insights, no matter where they are in the state. In tandem with comprehensive in-market access provided by our international representatives, Georgia’s exporters build confidence as they take steps to enhance their global market presence.”

Georgia maintains more than a dozen international representatives that cover over 60 global markets. Markets with full-time Georgia representation accounted for 79% of exports and 88% of bilateral trade in 2025.

Georgia is home to the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the largest single-terminal container facility and third-busiest container gateway in the U.S., the Port of Savannah; and one of the nation’s top gateways for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo, the Port of Brunswick. In addition, Georgia offers a robust rail and highway infrastructure, with more rail miles than any other state in the Southeast. Expanded connectivity through Georgia’s inland ports, intermodal yards that connect directly to Georgia’s deepwater ports by rail, provides more cost-effective and efficient options for companies moving product.

About the Annual International Trade Report

GDEcD’s annual International Trade Report is an overview of the state of Georgia’s yearly trade activity based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Trade Data Monitor. Trade Data Monitor tracks the value of merchandise trade, meaning tangible products or goods only, using four-digit Harmonized System (HS) codes and origin of movement.

To read the full report, click here.

About GDEcD’s Trade Team

Georgia’s nationally recognized Trade team works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of quality products and services. The team includes more than a dozen International Representatives located in more than a dozen strategic global markets who can assist Georgia companies with expanding their sales worldwide in over 60 markets. GDEcD’s Trade professionals provide Georgia businesses with the global insight and connections they need to successfully diversify their international customer base.