//UGA’s record impact helps power Georgia’s economy

Athens, Ga. – Fueled by a booming research ecosystem and expansive public service initiatives, the University of Georgia generated a record $9.2 billion economic impact on its home state in 2025.



This total represents an $800 million increase over the previous year, a surge bolstered by the university’s innovation output and the growing number of graduates contributing to the economy.



Now in its ninth year, the university’s economic impact report measures the impact of UGA’s teaching mission through graduates’ increased earning potential, the research mission through external funding and startup activity and the service mission through UGA’s vital support of Georgia’s communities, small businesses and farmers.



The study was authored by Michael Adjemian, a professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. He emphasized the $9.2 billion figure is a conservative estimate of the net increase in the size of the state economy due to university activities, from both its ordinary operations as well as its athletic events.

“As the state’s flagship institution, the University of Georgia embraces our calling to drive economic development, elevate communities and improve lives,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “I am grateful for the work of our talented faculty, staff and students, as well as our devoted alumni and friends, all of whom contribute to a stronger future for the state of Georgia and its people.”