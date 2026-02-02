//Gov. Kemp announces third round of Rural Site Development grants

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the third round of grants from the Rural Site Development Initiative within the OneGeorgia Authority.

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the third round of grants from the Rural Site Development Initiative (RSDI) within the OneGeorgia Authority. With $4.3 million included in this latest allotment, the total investment committed to rural site development projects since the program’s launch in FY 2025 is now up to $21 million.

“In Georgia, we are committed to bringing good-paying jobs to every part of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The Rural Site Development Initiative is a great tool in helping us bring opportunity to every zip code, and I am grateful for the partnership of the General Assembly and the leadership of the state agencies involved, without whom this generational impact for rural communities would not be possible.”

RSDI grants are awarded for either site improvement or to assist with the costs of seeking Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certification on approved projects critical to economic development in that area of the state. State funding is matched by the communities at various levels, based on the program’s criteria.

“I want to thank Governor Kemp and all the state agencies who have ensured that the Rural Site Development Initiative continues to grow and support our rural communities,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Workforce development and economic growth are essential for all parts of Georgia, especially our rural communities, where new opportunities are emerging daily. I look forward to working with the administration to continue to build on this initiative and its success.”

“Georgians across the state deserve access to good-paying jobs and opportunities, regardless of their ZIP code,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “OneGeorgia’s Rural Site Development grants represent our state’s commitment to uplifting rural communities and investing where it makes the largest impact, strengthening our economic competitiveness and creating pathways to prosperity in every corner of Georgia.”

“Helping to keep Georgia’s communities ready for investment is essential for their long-term success,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “DCA is working alongside these communities to ensure their vision of the future.”

“Development ready sites are a must-have to be competitive in today’s landscape, especially in key industries such as logistics and manufacturing,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Partnering with communities through the GRAD certification and RSDI programs allows us to market every corner of the state as we compete for opportunities for Georgians.”

To learn more about the Rural Site Development Initiative and the OneGeorgia Authority that scores and votes on eligible grant awards, visit the program’s page on the Department of Community Affairs website here.

Site Improvement Grants

Camden County Joint Development Authority

The Camden County Joint Development Authority in coastal Georgia was awarded $2 million for site readiness improvements, including the construction of an entry road, at the Coastal Georgia Commerce Park. The total project costs are $7.3 million.

Toombs County Development Authority

The Toombs County Development Authority in south Georgia was awarded $2 million for site readiness improvements at the 599-acre, GRAD-certified One Toombs Industrial Park. The total project costs are $2.7 million.

GRAD-Certification Scholarships

Brantley County Development Authority

The Brantley County Development Authority in southeast Georgia was awarded $45,000 to certify the 103-acre Satilla Industrial Park. The total project costs are $49,500.

Candler County Industrial Authority

The Candler County Industrial Authority in south Georgia was awarded $103,500 to renew certification for and expand the Metter-Candler I-16 Industrial Park. The total project costs are $115,000.

Rome-Floyd Development Authority

The Rome Floyd Development Authority in northwest Georgia was awarded $20,625 to certify the 200-acre Enterprise Corner Industrial Park site. The total project costs are $27,500.

Waycross-Ware County Development Authority

The Waycross-Ware County Development Authority in southeast Georgia was awarded $161,500 to certify the 391-acre Waycross and Ware County Airport Industrial Park. The total project costs are $188,900.

Grant Funding and Eligibility

Eligible activities for use of grant funds include, but are not limited to, site studies, land grading, and other essential community infrastructure efforts that support site development. Grantees demonstrated substantive plans for industrial site development while meeting OneGeorgia Authority eligibility requirements. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs.

About Georgia Department of Economic Development

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit georgia.org for more information.

About Georgia Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong, vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low to moderate incomes buy homes, rent housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit dca.ga.gov.