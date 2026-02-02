//GBI investigates OIS in Gwinnett County

Share with friends

GWINNETT CO. – UPDATE: A 35-year old Decatur man has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault Upon a Public Safety Officer.

Release:

UPDATE – February 1, 2026:

Kevin Andrews, age 35, of Decatur, GA, has been charged with one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Upon a Public Safety Officer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.



ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Gwinnett County, GA (February 1, 2026) – At the request of the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Gwinnett County, GA. One officer was shot and killed in the incident. Another officer was injured. Kevin Andrews, age 35, of Decatur, GA, was shot and injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on February 1, 2026, at about 7:55 a.m., two GCPD officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express located at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain, Gwinnett County, GA, in reference to an allegation of credit card theft. Earlier in the day, an individual from South Carolina called police and reported that their credit card was fraudulently used at the Holiday Inn. The officers made contact with the front desk manager who advised that the room was being rented to Andrews. Officers made contact with Andrews at his room and spoke with him about the fraudulent use of the credit card. After learning that Andrews had an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of DeKalb County, officers attempted to arrest Andrews. Andrews pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers, hitting both of them. One officer returned fire. Additional officers responded to the scene. The two officers were taken to the hospital. One officer was pronounced dead and the other officer was taken into surgery in critical condition. Andrews was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.