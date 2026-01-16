//Gov. Kemp Delivers 2026 State of the State Address

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered his final State of the State Address to a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Thursday, January 15, 2026

You can WATCH his annual address here, and you can find a copy of his address HERE.

Additionally, the Office of Planning and Budget has posted Governor Kemp’s Amended Fiscal Year 2026 and Fiscal Year 2027 budget proposals HERE.