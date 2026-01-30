//Gov. Kemp declares new State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency today ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency today ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. This is a separate executive order from the one issued on January 22 ahead of Winter Storm Fern. Governor Kemp also directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC), beginning at noon today. The current State of Emergency will run through February 6 and can be found here.

“While Mother Nature may not be giving us a break with these back-to-back storms, the good news is we don’t take any days off when it comes to keeping Georgia communities prepared and safe,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Along with our state partners, we have been monitoring this new winter storm well ahead of its arrival and preparing for whatever it may bring. While the weather event will mostly impact north and east Georgia, extending all the way to the coast, I’ve declared a statewide State of Emergency so we can more easily move resources to the areas expecting impact and stage those assets ahead of the storm.”

Unlike last week’s winter weather event, which mostly brought freezing precipitation and heavy ice, the incoming storm will bring extreme cold temperatures and at least an inch of snowfall in some communities. Even in areas that do not experience heavy snowfall, any accumulation can result in slick and dangerous roadways.

“As this winter weather moves into Georgia, we encourage residents to stay home if possible before and during the storm,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “Fewer vehicles on the roads give GDOT crews the space they need to treat roadways safely and efficiently, helping keep everyone safer this weekend.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is well prepared for this winter weather event and has already begun treating roads in areas within the storm’s path. Georgia DOT crews are pre-treating more than 20,000 lane miles on interstates and state routes with brine, prioritizing regions and routes that will experience the heaviest precipitation. Crews will brine continuously in 12-hour shifts before transitioning to plowing operations once snow begins to fall. Both the speed and effectiveness of GDOT’s efforts can be aided by Georgians currently in the snowstorm’s path remaining home this weekend, beginning Friday evening.

Among other provisions, this new State of Emergency order issued by Governor Kemp prohibits price gouging; suspends hours-of-service limitations for commercial vehicle operators involved in response activities; and temporarily increases weight, height, and length limits for commercial vehicles transporting essential supplies.



Current Weather Forecast:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Northeast and East-Central Georgia, including eastern portions of Metro Atlanta. Two to four inches of snow is forecast for these counties on Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northwest Georgia, much of Metro Atlanta, and several counties between Atlanta and Macon. Snowfall accumulations up to two inches are possible in these counties on Saturday. Additional counties, including Metro Atlanta, will likely be added to the Winter Storm Warning at some point today. Both the Warning and Advisory are in effect tonight through Saturday night.

Significant travel issues are expected in the Warning area on Saturday. Travel could be hazardous in the Advisory area as well, but confidence is lower in impacts to these areas. Snow will begin to fall across North Georgia early Saturday morning and much of eastern Georgia later in the morning through Saturday evening. Because air temperatures will be below freezing on Saturday, even light accumulations of 1 inch or less could cause road conditions to deteriorate quickly and travel to become difficult.

An Extreme Cold Watch has also been issued for all of Georgia on Saturday night and Sunday. Wind chills will be in the single digits statewide and below zero in north Georgia on Sunday morning. Any snowfall accumulations will likely stick through at least Sunday afternoon. Hazardous travel conditions could linger into Monday morning, especially in much of the Warning area. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are also expected across Georgia on Saturday. With such cold temperatures on Sunday, pipes could burst and anyone with prolonged outdoor exposure could be at risk for health issues.

State Action and Preparation:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has staged crews and equipment to respond to the current winter weather threat, beginning their brining operations to pre-treat interstates, state routes, bridges, and overpasses in needed areas last night. Crews will prioritize keeping high-traffic routes passable for emergency vehicles and first responders, as well as areas providing access to hospitals and urgent care centers. Residents are urged to avoid travel in the most impacted areas whenever possible this weekend. For those who must travel, GDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and provide ample space for crews to continue treating and clearing roads.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division has partnered with GDOT to escort brining details. Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers and Officers will be on standby across the state for any service calls regarding the winter weather and other needs, with specific response teams stationed in areas most affected by the storm.

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance:

Residents should check with their local officials for information about warming centers and comfort station locations. More tips for personal and home weather preparation below:

Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches.

Keep heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.

Insulate your home and ensure doors and windows are sealed.

Check and install a working carbon monoxide detector.

Have backup heat sources like extra blankets, sleeping bags, or a wood-burning fireplace.

Check your antifreeze, brakes, heater, tires, and wipers.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Carry an emergency Ready kit with items like a portable phone charger, ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction, and jumper cables.

Use generators outdoors and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Allow pipes to drip or insulate them to prevent freezing.

Keep pets indoors and check on elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, visit gema.georgia.gov/winter.

GEMA/HS will provide ongoing updates regarding winter weather conditions via its website (gema.georgia.gov) and social media accounts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local National Weather Service updates and news stations.