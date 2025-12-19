//State Board of Education member to serve as secretary-treasurer for NASBE

Share with friends

ATLANTA – State Board of Education member will serve as secretary-treasurer for National Association of State Boards of Education.

Release:

Matt W. Donaldson, the Vice Chair of Appeals for Georgia’s State Board of Education, has been elected to a new role on the National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE)’s board of directors.

Donaldson, who previously served as Southern Area Director on the NASBE board, was elected secretary-treasurer for a two-year term. He has represented Georgia’s 12th Congressional District on the State Board of Education since 2021.

“NASBE’s board of directors is central to meeting our mission of equipping state boards to lead effectively and strengthen education for every student,” NASBE President and CEO Paolo DeMaria said. “I’m inspired by the dedication and vision of our board as continue the work of strengthening member connections, enhancing engagement, and ensuring NASBE continues to provide meaningful support to state boards across the country.”

“Matt Donaldson consistently puts the needs of students, teachers, and families first as a member of the State Board of Education,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “His steadfast service and integrity are a credit to our state. I’m glad he will continue to represent Georgia with distinction in this national leadership role.”

Donaldson is the Chief Financial Officer of Durden Banking Company, Inc. in Twin City, and serves as the Mayor of Twin City. He is a graduate of East Georgia State College, Georgia Southern University, the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, the Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia, and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

“I am honored to be elected as Secretary-Treasurer of the National Association of State Boards of Education,” Donaldson said. “Through my participation with NASBE, I will continue to promote the good work being done in Georgia. I look forward to continuing my work with other SBOE members through the United States.”