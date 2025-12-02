//Governor, First Lady applaud recipients of Arts and Humanities Awards

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady congratulates the recipients of the Arts and Humanities Awards.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp applauded the recipients of the 14th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities, which honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia is proud of our world-renowned arts and entertainment scene, which has supported our state’s thriving economy for decades. The talented individuals and organizations recognized this year have played a key role in those efforts, and we are grateful for their impact on their local communities and our state as a whole.”

“We are honored to celebrate this year’s honorees for their work to make Georgia such a great place to live and visit,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “From historic preservation to music education to community and cultural centers, these individuals and organizations are providing inspiration and opportunity for creative expression for Georgians across our state.”

Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia were awarded with this year’s honor. The recipients represent the diversity of individuals and organizations that contribute to Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 14th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are listed below:

Andy Gaines

Sherrill Milnes

Sasikala Penumarthi

Dennis Skelley

Luciana Spracher

Tomer Zvulun

Atlanta Drum Academy

Okefenokee Heritage Center

The Suzi Bass Awards

Union County Historical Society

Each recipient will receive a handmade wood sculpture carved by Etienné Jackson of Fairburn. A brief description about each of the 2025 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities winners is below, and a more thorough description is available in the online program.

Andy Gaines (Marietta)

Andy Gaines, Executive Director of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, has revitalized the historic Marietta venue into a cultural hub with a $5.4 million economic impact. He is a member of Georgia Presenters, mentors young leaders, serves on numerous boards, and champions tourism.

Sherrill Milnes (Savannah)

Sherrill Milnes is an acclaimed operatic baritone, three-time Grammy Award winner, and co-founder of the Savannah VOICE Festival. A National Medal of the Arts recipient, Milnes enriches Savannah’s cultural landscape by celebrating vocal artistry, leading educational outreach programs, and fostering community engagement.

Sasikala Penumarthi (Duluth)

Sasikala Penumarthi, Executive Director of the Academy of Kuchipudi Dance in Atlanta, has shared the Kuchipudi dance tradition in Georgia for three decades. A performer, choreographer, and educator, she bridges dance with interdisciplinary teaching, enriching Georgia’s cultural life and building community through workshops and productions.

Dennis Skelley (Augusta)

Dennis Skelley, President and CEO of Georgia Rehabilitation Institute (GRI) in Augusta, has worked to advance the arts as a tool for healing and inclusion. Under his leadership, GRI has commissioned 21 works of public art, each accessible, and established a gallery dedicated to artists with disabilities.

Luciana Spracher (Savannah)

Luciana Spracher, Savannah’s Director of Municipal Archives, has spearheaded transformative projects since 2005, securing over $3 million for preservation, digitization, and restoration projects while expanding public access to records and history. Her notable initiatives include preserving City Hall, documenting oral histories, and launching educational programs.

Tomer Zvulun (Atlanta)

Tomer Zvulun is the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera. Since 2013, Zyulun’s innovations have brought opera to new audiences and supported and developed the next generation of artists. Zyulun also secured The Atlanta Opera a new, lasting home.

Atlanta Drum Academy (Riverdale)

Atlanta Drum Academy, led by James Riles III, provides percussion training to more than 100 children, including those from economically challenged backgrounds, with a focus on personal growth and emotional wellness. The Academy is renowned for its focus on helping young people grow into confident leaders.

Okefenokee Heritage Center (Waycross)

The Okefenokee Heritage Center serves eight Southeast Georgia counties by preserving local history and promoting creativity. It features exhibits on regional history and local music icons, offers art competitions, workshops, and educational camps, and strengthens the economy through cultural tourism.

The Suzi Bass Awards (Atlanta)

The Suzi Bass Awards honor excellence in Atlanta theater across more than 30 categories. Modeled after the Tony Awards, these accolades often boost ticket sales, attract new audiences, and foster community engagement. They also offer professional growth through workshops and networking events.

Union County Historical Society (Blairsville)

The Union County Historical Society operates a museum in Blairsville within the 1899 courthouse it saved from demolition. Committed to preserving north Georgia’s history, the Society hosts cultural programs and events like the Mountain Heritage Festival, highlighting local traditions and broadening community outreach.

About the Award Partners

Georgia Council for the Arts empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit gaarts.org for more information.

Georgia Humanities connects people and communities to encourage understanding and inspire hope. Through grantmaking and public programs, Georgia Humanities engages people of all ages and backgrounds to explore what shapes us as individuals and binds us together as Georgians. Funding for Georgia Humanities is provided by the Georgia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Humanities, foundations, donors, and partners. Visit georgiahumanities.org for more information.