//Georgia man suspected of assault is involved in an officer shooting

SANDY SPRINGS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer shooting that occurred during an assault investigation.

Release:

UPDATE – December 5, 2025:

LaAndre Marktanne Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital on December 4, 2025.



Thomas’s body will be taken to Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.



ORIGINAL RELEASE – December 4, 2025:

At the request of the Sandy Springs Police Department, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Sandy Springs, GA. One man, later identified as LaAndre Marktanne Thomas, age 27, of Jackson, MS, was shot and injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that at about 10:30 a.m. on December 4, 2025, Sandy Springs Police Department Officers were dispatched to Dunwoody Place in response to a 911 call. The caller indicated that a man had assaulted her as she was walking her dog. The woman provided a description of the man, and officers reviewed video cameras in the area. Officers located the man, later identified as Thomas, at a MARTA bus stop near the 8000 block of Dunwoody Place. Thomas then approached the officers and engaged in conversation. During the conversation, Thomas pulled a handgun from his waistband. One officer then shot Thomas, injuring him.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.