//Georgia man arrested by GBI for Racketeering, other charges

SANDY SPRINGS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests a Georgia man for Racketeering and other charges.

The GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) has arrested and charged Travys Davy, age 34, of Sandy Springs, GA, with Racketeering, Marijuana Trafficking, Possession of a Schedule IV Drug with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.



On Thursday, December 4, 2025, agents and officers executed two search warrants in Atlanta and Sandy Springs. Law enforcement seized more than 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, approximately six ounces of suspected alprazolam, and six firearms.



Davy was booked into the Fulton County Jail.



This is the continuation of a lengthy drug investigation into this criminal drug trafficking organization.



The following agencies contributed to the investigation: the Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), the Sandy Springs Police Department, HSI, and ATF.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department the Flowery Branch Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.