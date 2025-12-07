Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia launches statewide Narcan initiative to equip every public school with opioid overdose reversal kits.

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) and the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), in partnership with the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust (GOCAT), announced the launch of a statewide initiative to provide opioid overdose reversal kits to every public school in the state of Georgia.

“The opioid settlement funds give us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn tragedy into prevention,” said DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner. “Putting overdose reversal kits in every Georgia school is a practical, compassionate use of those dollars. It means we are giving our educators and communities a fighting chance to stop a preventable death. This initiative is about saving lives before a family or school endures the heartbreak of losing a child.”

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to protecting Georgia’s students and ensuring every school is prepared to respond in an emergency,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “By taking this proactive step, we are helping safeguard the health and safety of every student, educator, and community member across our state.”

Funded by opioid settlement dollars administered by GOCAT, the Georgia Overdose Response Partnership is a proactive, lifesaving effort that ensures school staff are equipped to recognize and respond to opioid overdose emergency. The initiative supports the intent of Senate Bill 395 (known as “Wesley’s Law”), which was sponsored by Senator Clint Dixon. Wesley’s Law empowers schools to obtain and administer opioid antagonists and provide immunity to staff acting in good faith.

Beginning this fall, more than 2,300 public schools will receive overdose reversal kits. These kits will contain naloxone (Narcan), which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore breathing. The kits will also include personal protective equipment (PPE) and information to request refills of the lifesaving medication.

Distribution began in fall 2025 with the first phase serving nine Regional Education Service Agencies (RESAs), covering more than half of Georgia’s public schools in metro Atlanta, southwest Georgia, and central Georgia. The final phase in spring 2026 will complete statewide coverage, reaching all 16 RESAs. GaDOE and DBHDD extend appreciation to Tim Cochran, current RESA Directors President, and all RESA directors for their support and partnership in coordinating this work.

Georgia Regional Service Agencies will host “stuff-the-box” style events, where school and community leaders are encouraged to participate in assembling the kits.

Through this partnership: