//Georgia DNR celebrates renovations at a state park visitor center

Photo: From left: State Parks Chief of Administration Jessica James-Weems, DNR Board Member Joe Hatfield, State Parks Director Angie Johnson, DNR Chairwoman Lesley Reynolds, State Representative Gerald Greene, DNR Deputy Commissioner Thomas Barnard, State Parks HR Manager Londa Moates (Photo Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

FORT GAINES – The Georgia DNR celebrates the Visitor Center and overnight accommodations renovations at state park.

George T. Bagby State Park, located along the shores of Lake Walter F. George (also know as Lake Eufaula) in Southwest Georgia, celebrated renovations to its Visitor Center and the addition of overnight accommodations and new amenities for parkgoers. The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together state and local leaders, including State Representative Gerald Greene who was instrumental in securing funding support through the legislature and Governor’s office.

The Visitor Center, formerly a lodge, now features a large conference room, classroom, retail area, and offices for the park staff. 10 new cottages, a new 32 site campground with full hookups for RVs, a new camper amenity area with a renovated pool as well as a tennis, pickleball and basketball court, new comfort station/laundry, picnic shelter, and amphitheater are among the new offerings included in this revitalization project.

With the renovation of the Lodge into a new Visitor Center, guests can now enjoy lake views from the retail area as they check in to their campsite or cottage, or as they prepare for a day trip biking along the Phenomenon Trail to the Walter F. George Dam, launching their boat on the lake, or strolling and birdwatching along more than a mile of lighted pedestrian paths connecting the campground and cottages along the lakeshore and wetlands.

“These improvements make Bagby a full-service state park in the lower Chattahoochee Valley, open to future generations of anglers, birders, golfers, and campers,” remarked DNR Deputy Commissioner Thomas Barnard during his keynote address.

The park’s namesake, George Bagby, led a life of service to Georgians, serving as State Parks Director under Governor Jimmy Carter’s administration and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources under Commissioner Joe Tanner.

A boat ramp and swimming beach offer easy access to the 45,000-acre lake, a favorite spot for trophy fishing. Wildlife is abundant; guests can look for alligators, deer, beaver, armadillo, river otter, gopher tortoises, eagles, osprey and songbirds. And the beautiful Meadow Links Golf Course offers championship golf at affordable rates year-round. The park will begin welcoming visitors to enjoy these new improvements in early 2026.