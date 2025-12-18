//GBI investigates officer shooting during stolen vehicle traffic stop

Share with friends

CATOOSA CO – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting while conducting a stolen vehicle traffic stop.

Release:

At the request of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Catoosa County, Georgia, involving officers from the East Ridge (Tennessee) Police Department. No one was injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on December 14, 2025, East Ridge Police Department Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen SUV crossover. Officers began following the vehicle in East Ridge, Tennessee. The officers activated their blue lights, and the driver crossed the state border into Georgia before stopping in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station located on Lafayette Road in Rossville, Georgia. Officers saw two or three people inside and gave commands for them to exit the vehicle. The occupants refused to get out and then drove away. As they were driving away, one officer shot at the vehicle.

The occupants have not been identified.

Officers located the stolen SUV crossover at a different location in Rossville on December 16, 2025.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s Office for review.