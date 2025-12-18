//GBI investigates death of a 17-year-old male

Share with friends

BLOOMINGDALE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 17-year-old male from Georgia.

Release:

At the request of the Bloomingdale Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Antonio Thornton Jr., age 17, of Loganville, Georgia.

The investigation shows that on December 14, 2025, at about 7:43 a.m., Chatham County 911 received a call reporting a body outside of the apartment complex at Magnolia Lane Apartments on US Hwy. 80 in Bloomingdale, Chatham County, Georgia. The Bloomingdale Police Department arrived on scene and discovered Thornton with a gunshot wound. Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of Thornton will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia, for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomingdale Police Department at 912-748-8302 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.