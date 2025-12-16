//GBI arrest Georgia teen in connection to a death investigation

Share with friends

ELBERTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 15-year-old from Georgia in connection to a death investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Justin Cleveland, age 15, of Elberton, GA, with Malice Murder and Felony Murder in connection to the death of Dontavius Marable, age 17, Elberton, GA.

The GBI was requested by the Elberton Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at about 10:15 PM, an altercation between Cleveland and Marable began in the McDonald’s restaurant located at 300 Elbert Street in Elberton. Cleveland pointed a handgun at Marable and shot him. Marable later died from his injuries.

Cleveland was booked into the Wilkes Regional Youth Detention Center in Washington, GA, and is being charged as an adult. Other charges are expected.

Marable’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309 or the Elberton Police Department at 706-213-3130. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.