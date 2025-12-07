//GaDOE recognizes recipients of FY25 EDP designation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education recognizes three school districts as recipients of the FY25 EDP designation.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, has selected three school districts to receive the Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for FY25.

This year’s Economic Development Partnership districts are Forsyth County Schools, Glynn County Schools, and Twiggs County Schools. The EDP designation is part of Georgia’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program and lasts for five years. GaDOE and Georgia Power celebrated the honorees with GEDA at the organization’s annual fall conference in Savannah.

Since FY22, the Georgia Power Foundation has donated over $110,000 in grant funds for districts pursuing the EDP designation to utilize for externships and economic development-related activities.

“Schools are an essential part of the community and carry the core responsibility of preparing students for their future careers and lives,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “This year’s Economic Development Partnership schools have the practices in place to become key partners in local economic development and equip students for successful futures. I look forward to the impact they’ll continue to have on our state.”

Districts receiving the designation participated in a certification process that prepared them to adopt best practices and behaviors that support economic development and align education with key regional industries. EDP elevates the capacity of school systems to serve as essential partners in their communities’ business recruitment and expansion strategies and as catalysts for talent pipeline development.

For students, EDP promotes increased Work-Based Learning and Youth Apprenticeship opportunities, additional exposure to local business and industry, access to in-demand career opportunities, and career-relevant classroom content.

“We are excited to have three districts achieve the EDP designation for FY25,” said Dr. Barbara Wall, GaDOE Deputy Superintendent for Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education. “This designation recognizes a school system as being a strategic partner in their local and regional workforce development ecosystem. Across Georgia, CTAE contributes to economic development by building the future talent pipelines for high-demand careers. We are committed to doing our part to ensure Georgia remains the number-one state to do business and the top state for talent.”

The EDP designees represent three state economic development regions (Regions 2, 12, and 6, respectively) and join 18 other Georgia school districts that currently hold the designation.

Five school systems have been accepted into the EDP process for FY26: Bryan County Schools, Colquitt County Schools, Haralson County Schools, Lumpkin County Schools, and Paulding County Schools. Peach County Schools and Clarke County Schools, both FY25 EDP districts, are continuing in the process to achieve the designation in FY26.