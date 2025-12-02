//11 fatalities reported during Thanksgiving travel period in Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol is reporting there was 11 fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 102-hour long Thanksgiving holiday travel period resulted in 10 fatal crashes and 11 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers investigated 6 of the fatalities.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 498 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 236 injuries. Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers made over 23,000 traffic stops, arrested more than 422 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued more than 17,246 warnings and over 11,249 citations, which included over 6,202 seatbelt citations, over 226 child restraint citations, and over 680 distracted driving citations.

Albany PD, Atlanta PD, DeKalb County PD, Gwinnett County PD and Glynn County PD reported 5 of the traffic deaths during the holiday period. The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 26, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 30.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

