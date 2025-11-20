//USG names VSU Presidential Search Committee members

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia names members of the VSU Presidential Search Committee.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) named members of the Valdosta State University (VSU) Presidential Search Committee. The committee will conduct a national search for a permanent president to lead South Georgia’s flagship comprehensive university.

Former VSU President Richard Carvajal announced in September that he had accepted the position of president of California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, beginning Jan. 20, 2026. In October, Chancellor Perdue named Dr. William R. “Bill” Crowe as interim president, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Crowe began assisting Carvajal on Oct. 15.

“As one of only four public comprehensive universities in the state, VSU is a cornerstone for South Georgia. It drives more than $385 million in economic impact and opens doors of opportunity for students who become the teachers, nurses and leaders our communities depend on,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “The search committee’s top priority is to find an outstanding leader who will continue to strengthen VSU’s regional partnerships, boost students’ degree completion and help grow prosperity across the region.”

Members of the Presidential Search Committee are as follows:

Regent Haynes Studstill, committee chair

Regent and Board Chairman-elect David B. Dove

Regent Richard “Tim” Evans

Susan Boddie, Ph.D., president, VSU Faculty Senate; assistant professor of voice and area chair, VSU College of the Arts

Bert Brantley, president and CEO, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

Joe Brownlee, region executive, Georgia Power

Nick Buford, regional public policy lead, Amazon

Kai Kemp, president, VSU Student Government Association

John W. Langdale III, vice president, The Langdale Company

Teresa MacCartney, chief operating officer, USG

“VSU began as a school for training teachers and still plays a vital role in educating South Georgia, enrolling a majority of students from right here in Georgia and partnering with local industries to build a high-skilled workforce,” Regent Studstill said. “I’m honored to lead this search and work with the committee to find the best candidate to carry forward Valdosta State’s proud educational legacy.”

The Presidential Search Committee will guide the first stage of the search. The system has retained Buffkin/Baker to provide executive search consulting services. At the conclusion of its work, the committee will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration.

The initial meeting of the Presidential Search Committee will be Dec. 1, at which time the members will be formally charged with their roles and responsibilities in conducting the search.