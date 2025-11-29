//Kia Georgia announces new solar canopy system

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Kia Georgia announces a new solar canopy system as a major step toward cleaner and more efficient energy use.

Kia Georgia is taking a major step toward cleaner, more efficient manufacturing with a new solar canopy system that will not only protect inventory but also offset about 10 percent of the West Point plant’s total energy use.

Designed by Vehicle Protection Structures in collaboration with Georgia Power, the 10 megawatt system will be integrated directly into the facility’s existing power infrastructure when completed later this year. Once operational, it will generate approximately 15 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, reducing overall grid demand while supporting Kia’s long-term sustainability goals.

The project reflects a broader movement among automakers to adopt on-site renewable generation as a way to manage energy costs, increase reliability, and shrink their carbon footprint.