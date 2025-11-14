//Kemp announces new GEFA Executive Director

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the new Georgia Environmental Finance Authority Executive Director Trey Bennett.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) Board of Directors has approved his recommendation of Trey Bennett as the new GEFA Executive Director, effective November 16. Bennett will succeed Hunter Hill, who has served as the authority’s executive director since July 1, 2022.

“Marty, the girls, and I are grateful for the years of dedicated service Trey has given to my administration, and we are proud to congratulate him on this new leadership role,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We look forward to his continued service as he works to ensure our state’s infrastructure assets meet the needs of hardworking Georgians and job creators.”

“The Kemp family also wants to thank Hunter Hill for his many contributions to our state, both as GEFA Executive Director and throughout his distinguished career,” the governor continued. “From his honored service in the U.S. military to his time in the Georgia General Assembly, he has made a significant impact on our state and nation. We wish him nothing but success as he continues his notable career in the private sector.”

Trey Bennett currently serves as General Counsel and Grants Division Director in the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (OPB). A seasoned attorney and public policy advisor, Trey has over a decade of legal and governmental experience, including past service as Deputy Executive Counsel to Governor Brian Kemp, where he drafted and advocated for key legislative measures and advised on the state’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In his role at OPB, he oversaw the efficient administration of the $4.8 billion State Fiscal Recovery Fund, supporting numerous grant projects across Georgia. Prior to joining Governor Kemp’s administration in 2020, Trey practiced law as an assistant district attorney and private litigator in Northeast Georgia. He holds a J.D. from the University of Georgia and lives in Hoschton with his wife, Katherine, and their four children.