//Highly anticipated Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA premieres in ATL

ATLANTA – Cirque du Soleil’s production of LUZIA swept Atlanta audiences off their feet during the spectacular premiere.

Cirque du Soleil’s breathtaking production LUZIA swept Atlanta audiences off their feet during its spectacular premiere night performance at Atlantic Station on Thursday, November 6. The highly anticipated opening drew some of the city’s most recognizable names and entertainment icons. Among those in attendance was Atlanta acclaimed actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Piano Lesson); Cheri Oteri (Scary Movie, Saturday Night Live); “Real Housewives of Atlanta” favorite Kenya Moore; “Love is Blind” couple Matt and Amber Barnett, and Jeremy Simon and Bailey Brown from “Bachelor in Paradise”.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

Ticket Information

Tickets for LUZIA are available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia

More about LUZIA – A waking dream of Mexico

Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light (“luz” in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain (“lluvia”) soothes the soul.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia.

To watch a preview video of LUZIA, visit www.cirk.me/LUZIA_Preview.

