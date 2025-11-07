//GHS to dedicate new historical marker about journalist, philanthropist

Share with friends

MACON – Georgia Historical Society to dedicate a new historical marker about Macon journalist and philanthropist Peyton Anderson.

Release:

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) will dedicate a new historical marker in Macon on November 10, 2025, commemorating Peyton Anderson, philanthropist, journalist, and owner of the Macon Telegraph and News.



The marker will be unveiled in partnership with the Peyton Anderson Foundation and will recognize Anderson’s leadership in journalism and his lifelong commitment to public service and community advancement.



Jessica Walden, President and CEO of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, noted that Anderson’s leadership in business and community service “continues to shape Macon today,” reflecting the civic spirit that will be celebrated at the dedication ceremony.



A native of Macon, Anderson began his career as a reporter before becoming publisher of the Macon Telegraph and News, where he championed integrity and fairness in journalism. Under his direction, the newspaper became a respected voice for progress and civic responsibility across Georgia. Following his passing in 1988, Anderson’s estate established the Peyton Anderson Foundation to continue his vision of improving the quality of life for the people of Macon and Central Georgia through philanthropy, education, and public service.

“Peyton Anderson was one of the most extraordinary Georgians of the 20th century,” said W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “He was deeply committed to improving his hometown and used his considerable skills as a leader and journalist to make middle Georgia a better place. The impact he had on the development of Macon is unrivaled and mirrors that which the legendary Robert W. Woodruff had on Atlanta. The people of Macon are the beneficiaries of his vision and leadership.”



“At his core, Peyton Anderson was a good doer — someone who used his success to serve others and strengthen the place he loved most,” said Karen Lambert, President and CEO of the Peyton Anderson Foundation. “His legacy of success, as a newspaper publisher to one of Macon’s staunchest advocates and most generous philanthropists, still guides our work at the Foundation today. Through every grant and every partnership, we strive to carry forward his example of a steadfast commitment to Macon’s progress.”



The marker dedication will take place at the Cotton Avenue Plaza (608 Mulberry Street). Speakers will include Dr. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society; The Honorable Lester Miller, Mayor of the City of Macon; Karen Lambert, President, CEO, and Trustee of the Peyton Anderson Foundation; and Dr. R. Reid Hanson, Grandson of Peyton Anderson and Trustee of the Peyton Anderson Foundation.



Following the dedication, the Peyton Anderson Foundation will host a reception at its offices, located at 577 Mulberry Street, Suite 830, in Macon.



For additional details about the Georgia Historical Society, please contact Keith Strigaro, Director of Public Relations and Communications, at 912.651.2125, ext. 153, or by email at kstrigaro@georgiahistory.com.