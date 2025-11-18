//Georgia DPH names new Fulton County Health Director

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DPH announces the appointment of the new Health Director for Fulton County Public Health District.

The Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Plescia, M.D., M.P.H., as the new Health Director for the Fulton County Board of Health. Dr. Plescia brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the district, having held public health leadership roles at the local, state, and federal levels.

Dr. Plescia received his Medical Degree, Master of Public Health, and Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He trained in Family Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, NY. Dr. Plescia is Board-Certified in Family Medicine and has practiced for over 20 years in various settings, serving homeless, urban-poor, and rural underserved populations.

Dr. Plescia recently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director of the Office of Science and Medicine in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Before that, he served as Chief Medical Officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), where he supported and advised the nation’s state public health leaders and acted as their principal media spokesperson.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Marcus Plescia as the new district health director for Fulton County,” said Dr. Toomey. “His outstanding track record of managing public health programs at the local, state, and federal levels, along with his medical qualifications, make him the ideal candidate to lead the Fulton County Board of Health.”

Dr. Plescia’s appointment is effective as of November 3, 2025. Interim District Health Director, Dr. R. Chris Rustin, will assist Dr. Plescia during his transition to Fulton County through December 2025.

For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health and its public health services, please visit www.fultoncountyboh.com.