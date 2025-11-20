//GBI investigates shooting death of a Georgia man

Share with friends

EASTMAN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 31-year-old Georgia man found in the yard of a home.

Release:

At the request of the Eastman Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Eric Lewis Morgan, age 31 of McRae-Helena, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at about 8:10 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding gunshots in the area and a man being shot. The man, later identified as Morgan, was located outside in the yard of a home located in the 5500 block of Lee Avenue in Eastman.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Morgan’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.