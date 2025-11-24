//GBI investigates death of a GA man found in roadway

Share with friends

JONESBORO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Georgia man after being found in the roadway.

Release:

At the request of the Jonesboro Police Department, the GBI is investigating the death of Donald Eugene Kelly, age 50, of Jonesboro, GA.

On Sunday, November 23, 2025, at about 3:00 a.m., Kelly was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Williamson Mill Road in Jonesboro.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jonesboro Police Department at (770) 478-7407 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Atlanta at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.