//GBI arrests three after over 500lbs of marijuana is seized

FULTON CO – The GBI arrests three individuals after a search warrant leads to over 500 pounds of marijuana being seized.

Release:

The GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, Sandy Springs Police Department, and the Homeland Security Investigations Violent Gang Task Force has arrested and charged Jubenal Farfan Arellano, age 52, of Mexico, Omar Flores Mena, age 33, of Mexico, and Jose Radilla Maldonado, age 29, of Sandy Springs, GA, with Racketeering and Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. Flores is also charged with Possession of Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and Thursday, October 30, 2025, Agents and Officers executed five search warrants in Woodstock, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta. Law enforcement seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution. Nine firearms were also seized. The investigation revealed that associates of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) were working with metro Atlanta contacts to traffic firearms, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine

All three arrestees were booked into the Cherokee County Jail. More charges are expected. Warrants are pending for additional suspects.

These arrests were the result of a lengthy drug investigation into this criminal drug trafficking organization.

The following agencies contributed to the investigation: the Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), the Sandy Springs Police Department, HSI, and ATF.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department the Flowery Branch Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.