//GaDOE opens 2025-2026 Military Flagship School Award applications

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces that the 2025-2026 Military Flagship School Award applications are open.

The Military Flagship School Award recognizes schools that go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for military students and families. These schools specifically reach out to military families and recognize and accommodate their unique needs. School representatives should complete the 2025-2026 Military Flagship School Award application before the January 23, 2026, deadline.

“As someone who grew up in a military family and experienced firsthand the moves, transitions, and challenges that come with that life, I have a deep appreciation for schools that go above and beyond to support military-connected students,” Superintendent Woods said. “The Military Flagship School Award honors schools that ensure every student – no matter how often they move – feels welcome, supported, and set up for success. I’m proud to recognize and celebrate the schools that serve those who serve our nation.”

The Military Flagship School Award applications are open to all Georgia K-12 public schools, and a panel of judges with experience in the education of military-connected students evaluates them.

Schools are asked to provide specific examples of their outreach to military families, including:

Services and programs offered to support the needs of military students and their families.

Training provided to school personnel to help them understand and support the needs of military children.

Opportunities provided by the school to help military parents and their children connect with and feel supported by the surrounding community.

Efforts to help military parents and their children feel engaged and respected in their new school by creating opportunities for them to get involved.

Every selected school has a way to recognize and identify from Gold Star Families. They allow excused absences for a student on the day of their parent’s overseas deployment departure or arrival. In addition, they allow enrollment with military orders, shot ID, or shot records for 90 days until the family finds a home or lease, and allow online or phone registration for incoming military members from overseas Department of Defense military bases. Every recognized school has a military buddy system that links incoming military students with other military students during their first weeks of school. Additional criteria are available online.

“As the spouse of an enlisted serviceman and the mother of military-connected students, I understand the unique challenges and incredible resilience that come with military life,” GaDOE Military Student and Family Specialist Rachale LaVoie said. “The Military Flagship School Award celebrates schools that recognize and respond to those challenges – creating stable, welcoming environments where military-connected students and families can thrive.”