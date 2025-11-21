//GaDOE announces 2026 legislative priorities aligned to Student Bill of Rights

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces 2026 legislative priorities are aligned with Student Bill of Rights.

The Georgia Department of Education is announcing its 2026 legislative priorities, which will guide State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ conversations with lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session, along with the agency’s work during the session and beyond.

The legislative priorities include Superintendent Woods’ recommendations to strengthen and sustain the educator workforce, which include an additional $10,000 in raises for Georgia teachers and staff over the next five years; establishing a competitive state salary schedule for classified staff; expanding the teacher salary schedule beyond 21 years; and restoring funding to increase compensation for educators who earn a leadership degree.

“Our 2026 legislative priorities – built on the foundation of our Student Bill of Rights – outline the next steps to ensure every Georgia student is prepared for life,” Superintendent Woods said. “From supporting the whole child and strengthening our educator workforce to modernizing school funding and expanding opportunities from classroom to career, these priorities reflect our continued commitment to students, educators, and local communities. I look forward to working alongside Governor Kemp and the General Assembly to build on Georgia’s strong foundation and advance our shared vision of making Georgia the Top State for Talent.”

