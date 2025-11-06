//GA woman arrested in connection to infant’s death

Share with friends

ALBANY – The GBI arrests a Georgia woman for second degree murder in connection to the death of a seven-month-old.

The GBI has arrested and charged Nyla Simmons, age 22, of Albany, GA, with one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Children and one count of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of her infant. On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the death of a seven-month-old.

On October 16, 2025, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a hospital in Albany, Dougherty County, Georgia. The victim had been taken to the hospital from the Kia Automotive Dealership on Ledo Road in Albany, Lee County, Georgia. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators identified Simmons, the victim’s mother, as a suspect.

On Monday, November 3, 2025, GBI Agents arrested Simmons at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office without incident. She was booked into the Lee County Jail

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus, Georgia, at 229-931-2439, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Leesburg, Georgia, at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.