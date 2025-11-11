//Average gas price in Georgia increases slightly to $2.80 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has increased slightly at the pump with drivers paying $2.80 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Release:

Georgia’s average gas price has risen to $2.80 per gallon for regular unleaded, up 2 cents from last week. That’s 9 cents less than last month and 13 cents lower than a year ago. Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs about $42, nearly $2 less than last year.

“Even a small rise in Georgia gas prices, just a penny or two, shows how sensitive the market is to shifts in oil prices, supply, and seasonal demand,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As we head into the holiday season, these minor fluctuations are expected and reflect the normal rhythm of the fuel market.”

Nationally: Gas Ticks Up, Still Below 2024

Gas prices remain relatively stable as November kicks off. The national average for a gallon of regular went up nearly 5 cents since last week to $3.07. Refinery maintenance in California was part of the reason for the increase: when refineries pause production, gas prices in the area temporarily go up. Still, the national average is lower than it was this time last year, and gas prices should remain on a quiet path as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.92 million barrels a day last week to 8.87 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 210.7 million barrels to 206 million.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down by 1 cent this past week to 37 cents. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.79)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.94), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.87), and Valdosta ($2.84).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.73), Warner Robins ($2.71), and Rome ($2.69).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.07 $3.07 $3.03 $3.11 $3.09 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.80 $2.80 $2.78 $2.89 $2.93 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

