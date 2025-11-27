//AAA provides Tow to Go for Thanksgiving

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA is offering the Tow to Go program this Thanksgiving to help keep impaired drivers off the road.

As millions of Americans take to the roads to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, AAA is once again offering its life-saving ‘Tow to Go’ program to help keep impaired drivers off the road. The service will be active from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 26, through 6:00 AM on Monday, December 1, 2025, across select states.

This year, a record 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period. With nearly 90% of travelers choosing to drive, AAA is urging everyone to plan ahead and make safe choices.

‘Tow to Go’ provides a free, confidential ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Open to both AAA members and non-members, the program is designed as a last-resort safety net when other options, like a designated driver or rideshare, fall through.

“Holiday celebrations sometimes lead to unsafe decisions, and AAA’s Tow to Go program is here to make sure those choices don’t end in tragedy,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you’re ever without a safe way home, call AAA, we’ll ensure you and your vehicle get to a secure location.”

How ‘Tow to Go’ Works:

Available: 6 PM Wednesday, Nov. 26 until 6 AM Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

Why It Matters:

Alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths

is involved in nearly In 2023 alone, over 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes – one every 42 minutes

lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes – Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road due to increased traffic and celebrations

AAA’s “Crashes Hit Different” campaign reminds us that behind every crash statistic is a real person: a parent, a friend, or a neighbor whose life is forever changed. These tragedies are preventable, and programs like Tow to Go are part of the solution

“AAA encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly by planning ahead,” Waiters said. “Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay overnight if needed. Together we can make this Thanksgiving a safe and joyful one for all.”

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.