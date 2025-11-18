//911 hang up call results in officer shooting involving a GA man

Share with friends

Newnan – The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a 29-year-old Georgia man and officers responding to a 911 hang up call.

Release:

At the request of the Newnan Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Newnan, GA. Sonny Francis Conto, age 29, from Glassboro, New Jersey, was shot during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One police officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. The officer was treated at a local hospital and later discharged.

The preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at about 8:30 a.m., officers from the Newnan Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 900 block of Bullsboro Drive. When officers arrived, they found Conto standing on the steps of a semi-truck, yelling at the driver who was inside the vehicle.The officers instructed Conto to step down from the truck, but he refused to comply. When one of the officers attempted to assist Conto down from the steps, he resisted, resulting in a struggle. During the altercation, Conto called for his dog from a nearby van and attempted to grab the officer’s weapon. The dog got out the van and moved toward the officer and Conto.

A second officer, who saw the struggle, ordered Conto to stop resisting. However, Conto continued to fight with the first officer over the firearm. In response to the escalating situation, the second officer fired their weapon, hitting Conto in the arm.

After being shot, Conto attempted to run from the scene but was subsequently taken into custody. Conto was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the shooting.

Conto was arrested and charged with obstruction and attempted removal of a firearm from a public official. Conto will be booked into the Coweta County Jail after being discharged from the hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.