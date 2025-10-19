//Superintendent Woods calls for statewide school district financial safeguards

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Superintendent Woods calls for sweeping statewide reforms related to school district financial management safeguards.

Release:

Considering the recent events in Dublin City Schools, State School Superintendent Richard Woods is calling for sweeping reforms in state safeguards related to school district financial management.

“Georgia’s students deserve stability in their learning, and teachers deserve to go to work knowing they will be paid for their efforts,” Superintendent Woods said. “Over the last several months, we have seen an increased need for clarification regarding how the state may legally support school districts which do not meet their local fiscal requirements, by updating and expanding state law. I am asking that the General Assembly come together to consider what additional supports are needed to ensure the financial health of local school districts.”

Dublin City Schools faces a severe budget shortfall and has entered into a Financial Improvement Plan with the Georgia Department of Education as the district works to create a viable budget and deficit reduction plan. GaDOE’s financial team has worked closely with district personnel to navigate the financial crisis, and Superintendent Woods has appointed Dr. Stephanie Johnson as a Special Advisor to the school district.

The financial health and solvency of any school system are the responsibility of the local superintendent and board of education. GaDOE is currently providing support beyond its fiscal and statutory obligations in an attempt to ensure stability for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Dublin City Schools.

To safeguard Georgia’s students against similar situations in the future, Superintendent Woods is recommending a blueprint for potential reforms. The document includes sweeping statewide reforms to:

Strengthen mandated financial training

Enhance reporting requirements and results

Increase stakeholder communication and district accountability

“It’s essential that students, teachers, staff, and families do not bear the costs of financial mismanagement – anywhere in the state, now or in the future,” Superintendent Woods said. “I believe we can work together to put additional guardrails in place to ensure stability in the education of our 1.7 million students across the state, and I appreciate the attention of our partners in the Georgia General Assembly to these recommendations.”