//Superintendent Woods announces America250 celebrations, civics expansion

ATLANTA – Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods announces America250 celebrations and civics expansion.

Schools can share their Semiquincentennial celebrations with the hashtag #GaSchoolsAmerica250.

Georgia’s public schools are getting ready to celebrate 250 years of American independence! The Georgia Department of Education is announcing multiple initiatives to celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial – the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – in 2026.

The official U.S. commemoration of the Semiquincentennial, referred to as America250, will take place on July 4, 2026. GaDOE’s celebrations span across the 2025-26 school year and include classroom and community activities, an expansion of Georgia’s Civic Engagement Diploma Seal, and recognitions of civic education throughout the state.

“The 250th anniversary of American independence is both a moment to reflect on our history, and an opportunity to help every student understand the founding ideals of our nation and how they continue to guide us today,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “As a former social studies teacher, I’m proud to announce these initiatives that underscore our commitment to teaching the principles that shaped our nation, and I look forward to celebrating throughout the year with Georgia’s students.”

Calendar of Celebrations for Districts and Schools

In advance of the U.S. Semiquincentennial in 2026, State School Superintendent Richard Woods is inviting schools and districts to join the celebration with a series of activities running from October through July. In recognition of our nation’s history and our students’ future, many celebrations will directly correlate with Georgia’s Student Bill of Rights.

The plan includes a series of classroom, community, and statewide activities – from student contests in art and video production to educator takeovers, special classroom resources, and celebrations that connect Georgia’s Student Bill of Rights with the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Click here to view the calendar – we encourage districts and schools to review the opportunities available and consider how they will get involved. Additional information on specific opportunities will be shared throughout the year.

Expansion of Civic Engagement Diploma Seal

To further strengthen civics education in Georgia, GaDOE is expanding the existing Civic Engagement Diploma Seal to include a new Civic Engagement Readiness Test, which draws from the questions found on the 2025 national citizenship test. This new digital tool will help students deepen their understanding of U.S. history, government, and civic principles.

For the 2025-2026 school year, school districts may use either the Civic Engagement Readiness Test or the current American Government Basic Skills Test to satisfy requirements for the Civic Engagement Diploma Seal. The seal will align fully with the Civic Engagement Readiness Test beginning with the 2026-27 school year. Additional information will be shared with school district contacts in the coming weeks.

Constitution Week and John Hancock Student Signature Award Celebrations

During Constitution Week this year – September 15 to 19 – Superintendent Woods visited schools throughout the state, recognizing recipients of the John Hancock Student Signature Award.

The John Hancock Award recognizes schools that demonstrate excellence in cursive instruction, recognizing that cursive writing strengthens student confidence, connects learners to history, and supports essential cognitive development.

Superintendent Woods also distributed copies of “The Words that Built America,” a booklet that includes the full text of the U.S. Constitution along with the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The booklet also includes resources for teachers as they introduce students to America’s founding documents.

These pocket Constitutions are printed at no cost to Georgia taxpayers using funds from the Georgia Foundation for Public Education.

Click here for photos from Superintendent Woods’ school visits.