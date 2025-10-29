//Severe Weather Preparedness Day declared for GA schools on November 5th

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS and the NWS in partnership declares November 5th as Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Day for schools.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, declares November 5 as Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Day for schools, businesses and individuals to take part in a severe weather exercise/tornado drill around 9:30 a.m.

“Severe Weather Preparedness Day is a great opportunity for families, schools, and businesses to review their plans and make sure everyone knows what to do when a warning is issued,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “It’s also a reminder to stay weather-aware by having multiple ways to receive alerts, understanding the dangers of tornadoes and flash flooding, and knowing where to take shelter. Preparation and awareness save lives.”

Climatology from the National Weather Service shows that parts of Georgia see a secondary peak in severe weather, including tornadoes, during the months of November and early December.

Georgians can prepare for severe weather with GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia campaign as it offers resources and information residents can use to be informed about potential threats. Citizens can also develop a communications plan and create an emergency Ready kit.

As individuals and families prepare for this day, schools and businesses will be conducting their own severe weather exercise/tornado drill, which will be activated by the NOAA Weather Radio’s Routine Weekly Test. All six National Weather Service Forecast Offices that cover Georgia will issue this special routine weekly radio test simultaneously across the state around 9:30 a.m.

Employers can use the Ready Your Business guide to create custom contingency plans, and children can visit the ReadyKids page for age-appropriate information, videos and games. Your county emergency management agency is also a great resource for information or tips to help you and your family stay prepared.