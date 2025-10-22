//New GaDOE data show continued impact of CTAE

Share with friends

ATLANTA – New data from the Georgia Department of Education show the continued impact of CTAE on workforce, graduation, and literacy.

New data available through the Georgia Department of Education’s CTAE Advantage dashboard show the continued impact of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education on academic achievement and workforce development, with improvement in all indicators from SY23 to SY24.

The CTAE Advantage Dashboard allows easy, transparent access to Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education data and compares the performance of CTAE concentrators with non-CTAE concentrators to show the positive academic and workforce impact of CTAE programs in communities across the state.

“Georgia’s CTAE Advantage Dashboard proves what we’ve long known: that students thrive when they see the relevance of what they’re learning in the classroom,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “CTAE isn’t just helping students graduate – we can directly see how it’s equipping them for successful futures. Whether that’s enrollment, enlistment, employment, or entrepreneurship, CTAE prepares Georgia students for high-demand careers and invests directly into a thriving workforce for our state.”

While the information highlighted in this release is statewide, the same impact data are available for every school district in the state. To view individual school districts’ data on the CTAE Advantage Dashboard, update “System Name” from “State of Georgia” to the school system of your choice in the upper right corner.

CTAE’s Academic Impact

CTAE has an impact of +22% on the statewide graduation rate, and an impact of +23.9% on the statewide postsecondary placement rate. The postsecondary placement rate reflects the percentage of students who exited from secondary education and entered postsecondary education, employment, or the military within six months of graduation.

CTAE’s impact on the reading readiness rate statewide is +4.7% — this rate is defined as the percentage of students reading at grade level or above.

Comparing SY23 to SY24, academic performance for CTAE concentrators increased across the board, with these students’ reading readiness rate rising from 72.4% to 74.4%, their graduation rate rising from 97.2% to 97.9%, and their postsecondary placement rate rising from 96% to 96.7%.

CTAE’s Workforce Impact

Georgia has 32,518 students who participate in CTAE work-based learning, earning real-world, on-the-job experience in their chosen field. In SY24, students participating in work-based learning earned $144,213,503 in wages working for 24,582 Georgia employers.

Those numbers all increased compared to SY23 as well – up from 29,158 work-based learning students; 21,607 employers; and $121,093,280 earned.

About CTAE

GaDOE’s Office of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education works to deliver a K-12 experience that prepares students for their lives after high school. Students can learn skills for real-world careers in 144+ Career Pathways while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia’s Career Pathway completers continually record graduation rates above 97%.