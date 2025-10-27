//Kemp to Lead state delegation at SEUS-Japan

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp and other Georgia leaders continues international development with state delegation at the SEUS-Japan.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are continuing an international economic development mission that will close with the 2025 Southeastern U.S.- Japan Conference (SEUS-Japan) in Tokyo. In addition to the conference, the delegation will meet with existing industries in Japan.

“Japan-based companies employ more Georgians than any other international business community in the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia’s deep partnership with Japan stretches more than 50 years, and I am glad to continue that long and storied relationship during this visit.”

Governor and First Lady Kemp will be accompanied by Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson and other senior officials. The delegation will visit with existing industries in Osaka and Tokyo before participating in the two-day SEUS-Japan conference. Georgia is a charter member of the Southeastern United States (SEUS) Japan Alliance, established in 1976, which brings together business leaders and government officials from both regions annually.

“In 1973, Georgia established its first international office in Japan, developing business and cultural relationships that would go on to shape the state’s trajectory as a global gateway for commerce,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This year’s Governor George Busbee Award recipient, Georgia-Kai, represents an association of exceptional individuals who have served as unofficial ambassadors for Georgia in Japan for more than 40 years. Partners like these have been instrumental in deepening Georgia’s longstanding relationships and expanding our shared success.”

Governor Kemp will present the prestigious Governor George Busbee Award to a key advocate of Georgia-Japan relationship, Georgia-Kai, on behalf of the State of Georgia. The Governor George Busbee Award recognizes enduring commitment, dedication, and leadership in advancing strong relationships between the State of Georgia and Japan.

Georgia-Japan Connection at a Glance

The State of Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Japan since 1973, celebrating its 50th anniversary at the 2023 SEUS-Japan conference, and Japan has maintained a consular presence in Georgia since 1974. Total trade between Georgia and Japan exceeded $8.2 billion in 2024.