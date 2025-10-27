//Katt Williams brings The Golden Age Tour to Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – Katt Williams announces The Golden Age Tour is coming to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

Following successful sold-out performances in 2025, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams announces The Golden Age Tour. Featuring all-new material, the tour will showcase Williams’ trademark storytelling, provocative humor and commanding stage presence, further cementing his reputation as one of the most electrifying forces in stand-up comedy today. The Golden Age Tour will bring Williams to more than 25 cities across North America, including Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on April 17.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 29th at 10am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

About Katt Williams

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation.

In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on “NYPD Blue” and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” His extensive filmography includes notable roles in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out,” and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America” and “Katt Williams: World War III.” His latest special, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” debuted live as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, becoming the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024, with over 13.1 million views to date.

About North American Entertainment Group

North American Entertainment Group, Inc. is one of the largest independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States. With more than 25 years in the industry and an extensive history in venue management, NAEG has consistently delivered the hottest concerts, comedy shows and theatrical entertainment to venues in more than 100 markets. Beyond the stage, NAEG has produced television specials, concert DVD’s, online content and branded merchandise. A company distinguished by creativity in tour packaging and marketing strategy, NAEG’s success resounds in the memories of those who have attended their events. North American Entertainment Group is an umbrella company of several popular, hit subdivisions. With experience in all types of entertainment (comedy, hip hop, jazz and more), North American Entertainment Group is always searching the horizon for pinnacles of new entertainment to deliver to cities around the country. For more information, visit northamericanentertainment.com

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.