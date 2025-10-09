//Georgia woman arrested in murder investigation of missing person

Share with friends

LAMAR CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia woman in connection with the murder of a missing person.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Laquinda Shandrell Moreland, age 36, of Knoxville, TN, with Murder, Concealing the Death of Another Person, and False Statements in connection to the death of Charles Raymond Tice, age 85, of Barnesville, GA.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at about 5:15 p.m., the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a missing persons investigation. Tice had been missing since March 2025. On April 5, 2025, Tice’s remains were found in Lamar County.

Moreland was arrested in Griffin, GA and is currently booked at the Lamar County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 470-704-7764 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.