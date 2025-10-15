//Georgia selected as Spotlight State at Sunbelt Ag Expo

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture was selected as the Spotlight State at this year’s Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Release:

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced that Georgia has been selected as the Spotlight State for the 2025 Sunbelt Ag Expo, taking place today through October 16th in Moultrie, Georgia. As the nation’s top producer of peanuts, broilers, and pecans, Georgia plays a critical role in American agriculture, and this year, the Georgia Department of Agriculture will use the Spotlight State recognition to highlight the more than 67,000 producers who make agriculture the state’s No. 1 industry.

“We’re proud to showcase Georgia’s agricultural landscape and the hardworking men and women who help feed our state, our nation, and the world,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “This year’s Spotlight State building offers a unique mix of education and entertainment, and I’m excited to welcome folks to explore what makes Georgia agriculture truly special and our states #1 industry.”

More than 80,000 attendees are expected at this year’s Expo, where they’ll have the opportunity to explore a dynamic and immersive Spotlight State building. This year’s theme, “All Roads Lead to Georgia Grown,” takes visitors on a road trip across the Peach State—highlighting the people, commodities, and communities that make Georgia a leader in U.S. agriculture. The Spotlight State building ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, October 14, at 10:45 a.m., and is open to media.

Recognized as North America’s Premier Farm Show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo is a three-day event that brings together farmers, agribusinesses, researchers, and industry leaders from across the Southeast and beyond. The annual event features cutting-edge technology, hands-on field demonstrations, interactive exhibits, educational sessions, and family-friendly entertainment—making it a cornerstone of the ag calendar.

To bring the Spotlight State experience to life, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has partnered with several key organizations, including the Sunbelt Ag Expo, Georgia Farm Bureau, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (UGA CAES), Fort Valley State University, and the Georgia Agribusiness Council.