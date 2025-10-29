//Georgia officers involved in shooting discovers deceased woman in home

Share with friends

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A welfare check results in a Georgia man being involved in an officer shooting and a deceased woman found in residence.

At the request of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cherokee County, Georgia. One man was shot and killed. A deputy was injured during the incident and was treated and released from the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that around 7:00 p.m. on October 25, 2025, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a home on Whisperwood Trail in Acworth, Cherokee County, Georgia. Deputies made contact with Andre Alvear, age 26, of Acworth, Georgia, at the front door of the home. Alvear briefly spoke with the deputies and then shut the door to the home. Alvear then opened the door and lunged at one of the deputies with a knife, hitting the deputy in the face. Alvear chased the deputy with the knife as the deputy retreated. Both deputies then shot Alvear, killing him. Deputies later found the body of a woman upstairs in the home.

An autopsy will be completed on Alvear and the woman at the GBI Crime Lab.



The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.