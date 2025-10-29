//Georgia man arrested by GBI after a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation

Share with friends

EATONTON – The GBI has arrested and charged a 38-year-old Georgia man in a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Corey Hickey, age 38, of Eatonton, Putnam County, Georgia, with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In October 2025, the GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Hickey’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online production, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Hickey’s subsequent arrest. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI’s Investigative Office in Milledgeville, and the GBI Cyber Crime Center assisted with this investigation.

Hickey was booked into the Putnam County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed with the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.