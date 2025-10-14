//Georgia gas prices decrease slightly to $2.87 per gallon on average

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price of gas in Georgia has decreased slightly with drivers paying an average of $2.87 per gallon at the pump.

Release:

As fall settles over the Peach State, Georgia motorists are enjoying a modest break at the gas pump. Over the past weekend, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline dipped slightly, reflecting national trends of steady supply and tempered demand. As of Monday, the statewide average stands at $2.87 per gallon, a figure that can fluctuate daily.

Compared to recent benchmarks:

It’s 2 cents lower than last week

3 cents lower than last month

But still 16 cents higher than this time last year

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the cost now comes to approximately $43.05, about 50 cents less than a month ago.

“It’s nice to see prices finally moving in the right directions,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With cooler weather settling in and demand slowing down, Georgia drivers are getting a little break at the pump just in time for fall festivities.”

Gas Prices Ease as Autumn Arrives

As fall settles in, drivers across the country are seeing a welcome dip in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.08, down from last week. According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand has hit a four-month low, one of the key factors behind the continued decline at the pump.

With the third quarter of 2025 wrapping up on a note of increased fuel inventories and the seasonal switch from summer-grade to winter-grade gasoline, experts say prices could fall even further in the coming weeks.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.87)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.01), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.00), and Macon ($2.91).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.78), Rome ($2.76), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.73).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.08 $3.08 $3.13 $3.18 $3.20 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.87 $2.87 $2.89 $2.90 $2.71 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.