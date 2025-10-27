//Georgia gas price average falls to $2.79 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia continues to decline with drivers paying $2.79 per gallon at the pumps.



With fall already in full swing across Georgia, drivers are reaping the seasonal rewards, gas prices are easing just as cooler days settle in. Over the weekend, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline edged down, offering modest relief at the pump. With crude oil prices remaining low and seasonal demand tapering off, the statewide average now stands at $2.79 per gallon as of Monday, though daily fluctuations remain likely.

Compared to recent benchmarks:

· It’s 2 cents lower than last week

· 9 cents lower than last month

· 14 cents lower than this time last year

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the cost now comes to approximately $41.85, about $2.00 less than a month ago.

“Georgia drivers are feeling the seasonal shift, not just in the air, but at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude oil prices staying low and demand cooling off, gas prices are following suit, offering timely relief as fall rolls on.”

Flat Demand Keeps Gas Prices in Check

Gas prices held steady last week, with the national average for regular unleaded inching up to $3.05. That’s 8 cents lower than this time last year, offering drivers a modest but noticeable savings. As fall travel slows and fewer road trips are taken, gasoline demand typically dips, helping to keep prices in check.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand held steady at 8.45 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, domestic supply dipped slightly from 218.8 million barrels to 216.7 million, even as production rose to an average of 9.6 million barrels per day.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.83)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.01), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.00), and Macon ($2.91).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.78), Rome ($2.76), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.73).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.05 $3.05 $3.03 $3.14 $3.13 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.79 $2.80 $2.81 $2.88 $2.93 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

· Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

· Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

· Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

· Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

· Combine errands to minimize driving time.

· Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.