//Georgia gas price average continues to decline to $2.81 per gallon

ATLANTA – The average price for gas in Georgia continues to decrease at the pumps with drivers paying $2.81 per gallon for regular gasoline.

Georgia drivers are pumping the brakes on rising costs as gas prices fall for the second week in a row. The state average is now 6 cents lower than last week, giving drivers some welcome relief at the pump. As of Monday, the statewide average stands at $2.81 per gallon, a figure that can fluctuate daily.

Compared to recent benchmarks:

· 11 cents lower than last month

· 10 cents lower than this time last year

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the cost now comes to approximately $42.15, almost $2.00 less than a year ago.

“Falling crude oil prices and lower demand are keeping downward pressure on gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While it’s unclear how long this trend will last, Georgians should take advantage of the savings and keep an eye on price changes in their area.”

⛽ Nationally Gas Prices Slide Toward $3 Mark

The national average for regular gasoline has dipped to $3.03, down 5 cents from the previous week. This decline is fueled by softer crude oil prices, a seasonal drop in demand, and the rollout of more affordable winter-blend fuel. With minimal storm activity in the tropics, prices could continue to slide, a welcome shift for drivers as colder weather approaches.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand declined from 8.91 million barrels per day to 8.45 million. Domestic supply also edged down slightly, slipping from 219.1 million barrels to 218.8 million. Meanwhile, gasoline production averaged 9.4 million barrels per day last week, marking a modest decrease.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.83)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.96), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.88), and Macon ($2.87).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Brunswick ($2.70), Dalton ($2.69), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.63).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.03 $3.04 $3.08 $3.19 $3.18 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.81 $2.82 $2.87 $2.92 $2.91 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Compare local gas prices using tools like Fuel Price Finder .

. Pay with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Plan and combine trips to reduce mileage.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“If you see a disabled vehicle, Slow Down and Move Over,” said Waiters. “That driver could be someone you know. Protect others on the road by giving them space. It’s not just courteous, it’s essential for safety.”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.