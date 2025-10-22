//GEMA/HS debuts Mobile Vehicle Barrier System at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS debuts a SAFETY Act Compliant Mobile Vehicle Barrier System at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Release:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) debuted a SAFETY Act Compliant Mobile Vehicle Barrier System at the Georgia National Fairgrounds on October 1, 2025. The acquisition and operational deployment of the barriers enhance the agency’s ability to provide proactive security, readiness, and protection for Georgia’s citizens and critical infrastructure.

“We are always looking for ways to strengthen our security capabilities so that people can feel safe attending large-scale events like the Georgia National Fair,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “Deploying the barrier system gave our team confidence that visitors, staff and infrastructure at the fair were safe from potential vehicle threats.”

The Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources (CIRK) Unit strategically deployed the barriers at key entry points, controlling vehicle access and enhancing safety for the estimated 600,000 attendees. The system’s rapid setup allowed for efficient crowd management while maintaining continuous protection of fairgrounds operations.

The Mobile Vehicle Barrier System is designed to prevent unauthorized vehicle access, providing effective Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) in high-traffic and high-profile locations. The steel barriers are certified under the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act, demonstrating compliance with Department of Homeland Security standards for risk mitigation technologies.

GEMA/HS personnel received specialized training on the deployment, installation and operational procedures of the barriers prior to the debut at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Looking ahead, the agency is prepared to deploy the barriers at other large crowd events in Georgia, by request from local jurisdictions.